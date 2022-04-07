Hunter C. Johnson, 24, of Wausau. April 6, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, theft

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Shawn K. Borski, 50, of Wausau. April 4, 2022: Battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater; bail jumping
Rex W. Steege, 63, of Wausau. April 5, 2022: Bail jumping
Keej R. Kong, 23, of Wausau. April 1, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent
James H. Siddons, 57, of Schofield. April 5, 2022: Possession of child pornography
Hunter C. Johnson, 24, of Wausau. April 6, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, theft
Forest A. Meyer, 42, of Rothschild. March 31, 2022: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
WANTED: Ethan J. Novak, 30, of Rothschild. Bench warrant issued April 6, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater
Christopher L. Withers, 36, of Wausau. April 1, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place-as party to a crime
David M. Schreindl, 47, of Spencer. April 5, 2022: Bail jumping, battery-domestic abuse
Diamond J. Haywood-Ashford, 27, of Wausau. April 4, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
D’mitri A. Walters, 30, of Whitelake. April 4, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed knife-repeater
Charles E. Anthoney, 53, of Wausau. April 4, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping-repeater
Cameron P. Seefeldt, 32, of Wausau. April 1, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Calib Steinbach, 25, of Wausau. April 4, 2022: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
Bruce A. Williams, 40, of Rothschild. April 5, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Aaron D. Rhyner, 38, of Wausau. April 4, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon S. Case, 35, of Wausau. April 4, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying a concealed knife