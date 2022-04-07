Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin, focused on creating community connections, will offer two virtual training sessions in April.

“A Brief History of the People of Wausau” will be presented by Ben Clark, Marathon County Historical Society, from noon to 1 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Register at https://mosaicaprilhistory.eventbrite.com.

“Belonging: Hmong Americans” will be presented by MaiGer Moua from noon to 1 p.m. April 15 via Zoom. Register at https://mosaicaprilhmong.eventbrite.com.

Mosaic offers a free membership to all businesses, organizations and individuals and includes monthly training sessions, resources and networking opportunities on the topics of IDEA (inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility). Sign up to become a member at mosaic-connect.org/become-a-member.

To learn more about Mosaic visit mosaic-connect.org.