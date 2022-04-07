By Shereen Siewert

The trial for a former Wausau substitute teacher facing felony child sex assault charges has been reset and will now begin in October, court records show.

Zachary Robins, 24, faces two counts of first degree child sex assault-sexual contact with a person under age 13 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The charges were filed Oct. 30, after two elementary students raised allegations of sexually-inappropriate touching.

Robins was hired through Parallel Education, a company the District retained in summer 2019 to manage its substitute teachers and staff. Robins worked only a few hours for the district, school officials said in October.

Charges were filed after a student told Riverview Elementary School administrators that Robins touched her bottom in a way that made her feel “sick,” according to court documents. A second alleged victim told administrators and police that Robins touched her bottom and made contact with her skin.

Robins, who is free on a $20,000 bond, will now face a three-day trial beginning Oct. 18.