WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks have re-signed Cade Denton for the 2022 season while also bringing in Calvin Shepherd and Jack Wenninger, the team announced this week.

Cade Denton

Denton, a 6’3″ right-hand pitcher from Oral Roberts University, played with the Woodchucks for the 2021 season. He struck out 23 batters and earned a win. This season at ORU, Denton has pitched 19.2 innings, striking out 25 batters while having an ERA of 0.92

Calvin Shepherd

Shepherd, a 6’2″ right-hand pitcher from University of Illinois, played high school ball at Lawrence North in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he was the fifth best pitcher in Indiana. Since joining the fighting Illini, Shepherd has pitched 7.1 innings in four games.

Jack Wenninger

Wenninger, a 6’4″ right-hand pitcher from U. of Illinois, played at Murray State his freshman year, where he was selected to the All-OVC Freshman Team. Since going to UIUC Jack has pitched 19 innings, striking out 19 batters, and earned one win.