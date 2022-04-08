By Shereen Siewert

A Wisconsin Rapids native working as a police officer in Minnesota was shot Tuesday while responding to an active shooter in a residential neighborhood in Roseville, officials said.

Officer Ryan Duxbury, a 2014 Lincoln High School graduate, is in serious condition as of Friday. Officials say Duxbury was tracking a suspect who allegedly fired more than 100 rounds throughout a residential neighborhood in the community, which is about 30 minutes west of Hudson, Wis., when he was shot in the head.

Officers were able to lift Duxbury to a squad car and drove him to a hospital, Police Chief Erika Scheider said in a Tuesday news conference posted to the department’s Facebook page.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with another Roseville officer and died Wednesday at a hospital.

Department officials say Duxbury graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth before being hired by the Roseville Police Department. In high school, he was an exceptional athlete and earned a scholarship to play football at Duluth.

A Go Fund Me account is raising funds to assist Duxbury with medical expenses.

“The support of the community, strangers, family, and friends has been overwhelmingly amazing and is so appreciated during this time,” wrote Maggie Louris, an Apple Valley woman who is spearheading the fundraising effort.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said in a Friday morning Facebook post that Duxbury was in “serious, but stable condition.”