WESTON — The Joint Chiropractic held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 24 to celebrate the opening of their new location at 3910 Schofield Avenue in the Weston Marketplace at the corner of Camp Phillips Road and Schofield Avenue.

The Joint was founded in 1999 by a Doctor of Chiropractic with a vision to transform the traditional, often misunderstood concept of routine chiropractic care by making it more convenient, friendly and affordable. Today, The Joint has grown to a nationwide network of more than 800 chiropractic offices. The organization is the leader in delivering chiropractic care, performing more than four million spinal adjustments a year.

“As a mission-driven organization, our skill in serving patients and delivering quality chiropractic care is the core of our franchise system. This recognition reflects the dedication of our doctors, wellness coordinators, franchisees and support teams, who work tirelessly to educate and promote the efficacy of chiropractic care.” said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp.

The Joint Chiropractic is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. To learn more about the business, visit TheJoint.com or call 715-200-4958.