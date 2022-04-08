William Notz

William (Bill) Notz, 81, of Schofield, passed away peacefully at home, on April 1st, 2022, surrounded by his loving children. He was born to William and Adeline (Beise) Notz in Manitowoc, WI on February 19th, 1941. He graduated from DC Everest High School in 1959 where he met Elizabeth (Betty) Chack “the love of his life.” They got married on February 23, 1963. They then moved to Milwaukee where Bill worked for Best Block Company driving a delivery truck. They went on to have three children: Lisa, Jill, and Steven Notz.

The family moved back to Schofield in 1978. Bill commuted to Milwaukee every week to continue working for Best Block Company. He eventually accepted a job delivering freight for Roadready Transfer Company, located in Wausau. A job he really enjoyed. He also delivered mail for Marathon Mail Service, part time, until his retirement.

He enjoyed gardening, bowling, and golfing. He also made sure his family went on yearly vacations to Lake Alva Resort, always asking for “the first full week after the 4th” of July. These vacations went on for 45 plus years that included multiple generations.

He is survived by his children: Lisa (Brian) Heier, their children: Justin Heier, Derek (Phyllis) Heier and Kendra (Trent Martinson) Heier. Jill (Conrad) Harris, and their children: Taylor Harris and stepdaughter, Maisi (Jaimie) Schrauth. Steven Notz and his son Brandon (Rose McClinton) Notz.

He enjoyed watching his great-grandchildren grow: Rylie, Kayden and Payton Heier, Lucille and Malcolm Notz, and Carson Martinson. And step-great-grandchildren: Sophia and Alivia Schrauth, Troy, and Alex Miller.

Surviving siblings are Roy (Ann) Notz, Roger Notz and brother-in-law Norman Chack. Also included many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Notz on 2/14/2022, his parents William and Adeline Notz, in-laws Sigmund and Rose Chack. Brother Jerome (Patricia) Notz, sister Germaine (Raymond) Murack, sister in laws Alice (Vince) Augustine, Violet (Russell) Raymond and Nancy Notz.

A Prayer Service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Brainard Funeral Home’s Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston with a visitation beginning at 9:00 am at the funeral home.

A private family burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on a later date.

Elizabeth A. Notz

Elizabeth Ann Notz, of Schofield, Wisconsin passed away on February 14, 2022, at home at the age of 80.

She was born in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Sigmund and Rose Chack on April 4, 1941.

Elizabeth enjoyed many things in life including reading, cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, and crochet. She loved her family dearly, and cherished time with her grandchildren. She especially loved family vacations on Lake Alva with multiple generations.

She graduated from DC Everest High School in 1959. She married William Notz on February 23, 1963. They moved to Milwaukee and started their family. Eventually moving the family back to Schofield in 1978. She continued to be a stay-at-home Mom, until her youngest started Junior High. She then worked part time at Tupperware Warehouse, and then at Marathon Rothschild Library. She truly enjoyed it there and continued there until her retirement.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband William Notz of 58 years, (missing 59 by only 9 days); 3 children, Lisa (Brian) Heier, Jill (Conrad) Harris, and Steven Notz; grandchildren Justin Heier, Derek (Phyllis) Heier, Kendra (Trent) Heier, Taylor Harris, Brandon (Rose) Notz. One step-granddaughter, Maisi (Jamie) Schrauth, five great grandchildren with one on the way (which was born Saturday, Feb 19); and four step-great grandchildren. One brother Norman Chack; brother in laws Roger Notz and Roy (Ann) Notz, and many extended family.

She is preceded in death by her Parents Zig and Rose Chack, in laws William and Adeline Notz, sisters Violet Raymond and Alice Augustine. Sister in laws Germaine Murack, Patricia Notz, Nancy Notz. Brother-in-law laws, Vince Augustine, Russel Raymond, Raymond Murack, Jerome Notz.

A Prayer Service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Brainard Funeral Home’s Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston with a visitation beginning at 9:00 am at the funeral home.

A private family burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on a later date.

Nick E. Smith

Nick Esher Smith, 78, left this world on April, 5, 2022, in the care of Aspirus Hospice House. Nick was born in Ashland, PA, on February 20, 1944, to Wendell and Regina (Butler) Smith. In 1959, they moved to Waukesha, WI. While attending Carroll University, he met his wife-to-be, Gail Jacobi. They were married for almost 55 years. Nick worked 34 years in several positions at Wausau Insurance, excelling at Directing HMO Development.

Nick was a very caring person to many – transporting friends, shopping and making soup for all. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Wausau, serving as a Deacon and Elder numerous terms, and singing in the choir. He was the Christmas angel!

Music was a huge part of Nick’s life, sharing many good times with dear friends and family sing-a-longs. When he wasn’t singing and playing his guitar, he was reading or fishing. The first Saturday in May was a religious holiday!

He was a wonderful and loving father to Wendy (Luke) Coenen, Hatley, WI, Stephanie (Michael) Mille, Appleton, WI, and Jennifer (Mark) Nelson, Appleton, WI. He was cherished by each of his wonderful grandchildren, Jacob, Vincent and Kate Coenen, Allison and Michael Mille, Garrett and Natalie Fisher, and Clayton and Cohen, Dylan and Aaron Nelson.

Humor was perfected by Nick! A friend once said, “He had an inappropriate story for every occasion!”

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Wendy, and his favorite uncle, Vincent Butler. A celebration of his life will be held, April 18, 2022, at 2:00, at The First Presbyterian Church, 409 Grant Street, Wausau, WI 54403, following a visitation time with family and friends, from 12-2 in the sanctuary.

Brainard Funeral Home of Weston is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church (address above), Good News Project, 1106 5th Street, Wausau, WI 54403 or Aspirus Hospice House, 333 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401

Be a help to others and keep a smile on your face, in honor of Nick.

Audrey M. Viergutz

Audrey Viergutz, 93, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau.

Audrey was born January 4, 1929, in Edgar, the daughter of Walter and Amy (Schmidt) Kratwell. She married Dale Viergutz on April 28, 1951, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2002. She attended Edgar High School and graduated from Edgar High in the class of 1947. She was active with the Wausau Story Drum & Bugle Corps as a chaperon from 1971 through 1978 traveling over most of the mid-west and southern United States. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. She enjoyed bowling and going to state and national senior tournaments with many of her friends. Besides dancing and bowling, she enjoyed watching the packers and Nascar on TV. She was a member of the VFW 388 Ladies Auxiliary. She was employed at SS Kresge on 3rd Street and Marathon Battery for several years and at Wilson-Hurd in Wausau for 25 years retiring in 1991.

Survivors include one son Jeffery (Late: Cindy) Viergutz, Marshfield, WI; one granddaughter, Heather Braden, Hartford, WI; and one grandson, Casey Cavanaugh, Lathrop, CA; five great-grandchildren; one niece Sandra Wagner; and Sister-in-law, Carolyn Viergutz.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Dale, her parents, Walter and Amy Kratwell; and a brother Merville Kratwell.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 11:00 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home’s Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.

Jean C. Burgoyne

Jean C. Burgoyne, 78, of Wausau, Wisconsin, went to her heavenly home on April 5th, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Emil & Leona Beckman on April 30, 1943, in Wausau, WI and was 10 minutes older than her twin sister, Joan Walters. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Karl Beckman. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dale Burgoyne, who has been by her side the last 3 years as she battled Parkinson’s; her two children, Pam Williams (Jason) and Kevin Burgoyne (Darcie); her sisters, Joan Walters and Sharon Will; her brothers, Danny Beckman (Dawn) and Rick Beckman (Mary Ellen); and several nieces and nephews. She was also a beloved Grandma to her five grandchildren: Zachary Williams, Emily Williams, Caleb Williams, Sadie Burgoyne, Samantha Burgoyne.

Jean loved her family and friends and especially her husband, Dale. Jean and Dale were married on August 16, 1969, in Wausau and honeymooned at Mackinac Island. They spent 52 years loving each other and taking care of their family. Snowmobiling and spending the week at Eagle River every year for the snowmobile races were some of their best memories together.

Jean graduated in 1961 from Wausau East High School. Upon graduation, she worked at HG Phillips Company. Jean then worked as a saleswoman for WSAU and later moved to sales at WSAW Channel 7. She was very outgoing, and she enjoyed talking and building relationships with new people. After Jean and Dale retired, they sold their home in Wausau and moved into a motor home. They spent their years in a motor home doing the things they loved most. They visited grandchildren, went to NASCAR races to watch Dale Earnhardt, played with their beloved Boston Terrier, also named Earnhardt, watched ballgames, enjoyed time at casinos, and toured the country for a number of years until Jean’s health worsened and they returned to their hometown of Wausau.

Jean loved puzzles, reading, any kind of chocolate, watching the 49ers, Brewers, Mississippi State Softball, snowmobiling, sitting in the sunshine, playing slot machines, and listening to music, especially Willie Nelson songs. She was very patriotic and proud of family for serving their country.

Jean left her family with many memories but will be missed tremendously.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau on Monday, April 11th from 9-11am with the service to follow starting at 11am.

Her family would like to give special thanks to the hospice nurses (Kayla, Lynn, Susan) and doctors at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau for giving her the love and care she deserved.

Betty Robinson

Betty Robinson, 89, of Abraham Street, Weston, passed away peacefully at Mount View Care Center, Wausau, Sunday evening, April 3, 2022.



Betty was born December 11, 1932, in Tomahawk to Jack and Hazel (Schgdloski) Hansen. She graduated from Tomahawk H.S. in 1951 and married James A. Robinson of Heafford Junction in 1953. Jim and Betty moved often during his 20 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, and she enjoyed making many friends wherever they lived in both the United States and England. After Jim retired from the Air Force, they settled in Weston in 1974 when Jim began working for Zimpro in Rothschild. They continued to travel, however, taking many motorhome/camping trips to all parts of the country. Betty was an active member of Mt.Olive Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for a time. She enjoyed reading (especially science fiction), word puzzles, watching television mysteries and, especially, visiting with friends and family.



Survivors include Jim Robinson, her husband of 68 years, and three children, James M. Robinson (wife Judy) of Verona, John Robinson of Weston and Wendy Robinson of Weston. She is also survived by a brother, Michael Hansen (wife Jean) of Tomahawk, and three grandchildren, Jennifer Robinson of Fitchburg, Allen Robinson of Baltimore, MD, and Eric Robinson of Fitchburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jackie Hansen, and her sister, Margaret Smith.



A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 12, at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Ct., Weston, with visitation beginning at 1 pm and a service at 2 pm. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Tomahawk at a later date.

Jeanne E. Rock

Jeanne E. Rock, 73, Schofield, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the House of Dove in Marshfield, WI.

She was born on December 23, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of the late Walter and Lorraine (Fetters) Rock.

In her younger years, Jeanne was a stay at home mom, a job she truly loved. After her children were grown, she worked as a patient account representative at the Marshfield Clinic in Wausau for many years.

Jeanne was a member of a crocheting club, enjoyed swimming at the YMCA, liked to go bowling and was an active member of TOPS in Schofield, WI.

Some of her favorite pastimes included going to the movies every Tuesday if possible, playing the piano, singing in the choir, attending the local concerts in downtown Wausau, and playing card games with family and friends. She was also a member of the Downtown Mission Church .

Most importantly, she loved to spend time with her family, whether going to the movies or watching their sporting events. Jeanne was always her family’s number one fan in the stands.

Survivors include three children; Heather (Jerod) Schmidt, Granton, WI, Jeremy (Krissy) Shepherd, Wonder Lake, IL and Alison (Jeff) Shepherd, Wausau; as well as eleven grandchildren, Zackary, Rachel, Jakob, Austin, Jayden, Trenton, Jillian, Daniel, Josiah, Sophia and Lucas; and her ex-husband, Paul Shepherd, of Warrens, WI.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Marilyn Thomas and Jim Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Pastor Josh Holland will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau, WI.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Downtown Mission Church, 310 N. 4th Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Christina M. Slater

Christina M. Slater, 75 of Lyndon Station, died on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Christina was born on April 21, 1946, in Libertyville, IL. The daughter of Edwin and Edith (Spitz) Wolf.

Christina lived in Lyndon Station most of her adult life. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, flower gardening and yard work. Christina loved the time spent with her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings in the summer and at Christmas time. In the summer Christina and her family and friends would go camping in tents, campers, and teepees and in the winter they would gather at the Legion Hall in Lyndon Station.

Christina is survived by her daughter, Glenda Scott; three grandchildren, Nicole (Matthew) Wade, Andrew (Emily) Scott and Heather (Joshua) Medina; four great grandchildren, Aurora, Alexandra and Abigail Scott and Charlie Wade; three brothers, Ronald (Sue) Wolf, Edwin Wolf Jr. and Michael (Renae) Wolf; two sisters Barbara Blodgett and Mary (Robert) Davidson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Christina was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Ronald Slater; three sons, Randy, Ronald, and Jerry Slater; one brother, David Wolf and one brother-in-law, James Blodgett.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.