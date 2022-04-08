Wausau Pilot & Review

NEWS RELEASE – Wisconsin Philanthropy Network announced Friday that Karla Lodholz has been appointed the new Director of Resource Development and Member Relations.

Lodholz will serve as a key driver of WPN’s revenue and member retention strategies by leading membership cultivation, revenue generation and communication efforts, according to a news release. Working closely with the Wisconsin philanthropic community, she will focus on strategies that will increase education, awareness, and engagement with statewide membership involvement.

“We are excited to have Karla join our WPN team,” said Wisconsin Philanthropy Network President and CEO, Tony Shields. “Karla’s knowledge of Philanthropy coupled with her experience leading statewide engagement efforts makes her an excellent addition to support our efforts of promoting a culture of philanthropy in Wisconsin.”

Prior to joining WPN, Lodholz served as Director of Donor Services for the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin where she focused on the recruitment and retention of donors, growing organization assets and providing education and awareness to the community. A native of Wausau, she is passionate about making a difference in people’s lives and the communities we call home.

Wisconsin Philanthropy Network (WPN) is a professional membership organization for Grantmakers from across the state. As Wisconsin’s premier resource in philanthropy, WPN is committed to promoting effective philanthropy by providing networking opportunities, skill building, and customized research services.

The organization serves more than 650 philanthropic professions representing 125 organizations. Membership includes Community Foundations, Corporate Foundations and Giving Programs, Donor-Advised Funds, Federated Funds and Public Funders, Individuals, Retired Staff, Foundation Trustees, Family Foundations, Health Funders and Higher Education Foundations.

For more information about the Wisconsin Philanthropy Network, visit www.wiphilanthropy.org