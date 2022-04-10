Wausau Pilot & Review

One woman is dead after an early morning crash Sunday on Hwy. 29 in Shawano County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near St. Augustine Street in the town of Maple Grove.

Shawano County officials say the woman was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 29 when she entered a ditch, then struck an overpass.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.