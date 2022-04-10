Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Active Dog Lovers Needed! Humane Society of Marathon County invites you to become a dog advocate and start dedicating your time and talents to the critters! Dog advocates help to socialize, walk and train dogs, as well as provide enrichment, take animals on outings and to events, and assist in kennel maintenance. Volunteers must be over 16 and be prepared for a four-hour monthly time commitment. Children must be 8+ to participate with a dog advocate. (One child per one volunteer 18+.) Please keep in mind that there are open enrollment periods for volunteer opportunities and applications can be completed online. Volunteers are onboarded monthly. Contact info@catsndogs.org.

Get Involved Wausau’s Pride Event! Wausau Pride kicks off on June 4 with a family friendly event on the 400 Block featuring drag story hour, live music, the unveiling of a public LGBTQ mural and an outdoor movie. In the evening, the venue changes to Whitewater Music Hall for drag performances, open mic and keynote speakers. Volunteers needed for the following: event set-up, event wrap-up, bounce house supervisors and drag queen assistants. Sign up at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Contact Blake at blake@wausauriverdistrict.org with questions or for more information.

Be a Hospital Advocate for The Women’s Community! A victim’s first point of contact is a critical step in the healing process. As a volunteer victim advocate, you will accompany victims at the emergency department, at the hospital and/or police department, provide compassionate understanding and emotional support, provide information and community resources. Training sessions are required for this role. Each volunteer advocate will respond three to four times a month. Typical hours are Monday through Friday between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. and weekend/holiday hours as you are available. Volunteers must follow all agency policies and procedures, including training required to volunteer. Volunteer must be 18 years old. For more information, contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Kids Clothing Drive Happening Now! Help stock Rebecca’s Closet, a community closet that provides free clothing to families in need, and other area agencies that serve youths. Donations can be delivered to Peoples State Bank branches or United Way of Marathon between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Collection runs through the month of April. New and gently used items accepted. For more information, visit www.unitedwaymc.org or contact 715-848-2927.

Source: United Way of Marathon County