By Shereen Siewert

The Republican Party of Marathon County alleges “several potential voting irregularities” in the April 5, 2022 election in Wausau, prompting a request for records and data from the city and county clerks.

Marathon County GOP Chair Jack Hoogendyk sent a formal request Friday to Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood and City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde, according to a news release issued Friday.

In a statement, Hoogendyk said “several individuals, including election inspectors, observers, candidates and voters” have reported potential irregularities and said the information is being requested to “clear up any questions regarding the integrity of the vote in Wausau.”

Hoogendyk is asking to inspect “in person any and all ballots cast in the city of Wausau for the April 5, 2022 election.”

In addition, Hoogendyk is asking for a list of all original voter registration applications of electors who voted April 5, absentee ballot applications and counts, tabulator tape printouts and serial numbers, electronic ballot images, names of people submitting election results and the names of people who served as election observers. He is also requesting copies of internet and wifi service providers, a complete list of active and inactive voters and “all pertinent records relating to the reactivation of any of those registrations, and a copy of the contract the city had with the provider for the election.

He is also seeking information specific to wards 3, 5 and 7 including the number of registered electors in those districts and records of procedure for merging vote tabulations.

Hoogendyk did not provide specifics about the allegations that led to the request.

Clerk Trueblood told Wausau Pilot & Review she will request Hoogendyk’s requests after the canvass is complete and the election results are finalized. That process begins Monday morning.

Tuesday’s election resulted in several close contests including Wausau City Council Dist. 1 and Marathon County Board of Supervisors Dist. 11. In each of those races, the winner was decided by a three-vote margin. Trueblood said any recount request, if one is forthcoming, will be considered after the canvass is complete. The wards Hoogendyk refers to are not in those districts.

“While I am confident in the intent and efforts of our county and city clerk, I believe that in the interest of election integrity, it is incumbent upon me to ask our clerks to help in investigating whether any irregularities, mistakes or fraud may have occurred,” Hoogendyk said, in the release. “I trust our clerks will join me in working to get to the bottom of these concerns to assure our voters that everything was done properly and above board.”