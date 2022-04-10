For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUWATOSA – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team split a pair of contests held at Wauwatosa East High School on Saturday.

Wausau fell to the Westside Madison Crusaders in a lopsided first contest 15-1. The Wolfpack came from behind to defeat the Wauwatosa Blazers 6-5 on a late goal by junior Riah Weiland in the second game of the afternoon.

The Wauwatosa team got out to an early lead with a goal just 30 seconds into the contest. The Wolfpack tied up the game on a goal by junior Lily Sann two minutes into the half. A goal by senior Nora Imhoff gave the Wolfpack a 2-1 lead less than two minutes later. The 2-1 score held until halftime, but was quickly erased in the second half on a pair of quick goals in the first three minutes by the Blazers. Wauwatosa stretched the lead to 4-2 at the 19-minute mark.

The Wolfpack team surged back into the lead on three consecutive goals, the first from Sann with an assist from Imhoff, and then the tying and go-ahead goals from sophomore Brooke Schaefer. Schaefer’s first score came on a shot circling from behind to the left of the goal, while the second score came on a centering feed from Sann.

Wauwatosa tied the game at 5-5 with a goal with six minutes left in the half. A penalty shot and breakaway for the Wauwatosa team were both denied late by Wolfpack junior goalie Amelia Speichinger. Schaefer missed a backhand shot with just more than three minutes left in the game before Weiland scored the winning shot in the final minute from a difficult angle from the left side of the net, leading to the 6-5 final score.

“I was worried that the defender was going to get in my way on the last shot or it was going to bounce off.” said Weiland. “We showed a lot of great teamwork today and we have a lot of confidence now.”

In the first game, Westside Madison also got out to a quick lead, scoring six goals before the Wolfpack had even one attack on goal. Leading 9-0 at the half, the Westside team extended their lead to 15-0 before a late goal by Imhoff gave the Wolfpack their first score of the season.

Earlier in the morning, Westside Madison downed the Wauwatosa team 10-5. The Wauwatosa Blazers team is made up of players from both Wauwatosa East and Wauwatosa West high schools. The Westside Madison team has a roster comprised of players from Madison Memorial, Madison West and Edgewood high schools.

The Wolfpack travels to Cedarburg for a pair of games on Saturday, April 16. The team will play DeForest at noon and Cedarburg at 1:30 p.m. at Cedarburg High School.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.

Story courtesy of Wausau Wolfpack Lacrosse