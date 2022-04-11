Wausau Pilot & Review

One of the six candidates for the Village of Kronenwetter Trustee positions has petitioned for a recount of the April 5 Spring Election votes, according to a news release.

Timothy J. Shaw came in fourth in the election that named the top three candidates to the open Village Board Trustee seats. But updated election results, released after Monday’s canvass, show Shaw and Danielle Bergmann tied at 606 votes apiece. Ken Charneski was the top candidate with 711 votes, followed by Tami Bloch with 706.

Shaw, in his application for a recount, said he believed the vote tabulation was inaccurate. Candidates are required to wait until a canvass is complete before requesting a recount.

A recount will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center Community Room.