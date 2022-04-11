By Shereen Siewert

WAUSAU – Sentencing for a 21-year-old Stratford man facing life in prison for his role in the death of Christian Schauer has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict with the defense.

Jared Carl was convicted in December on charges of first-degree intentional homicide in Schauer’s death. Schauer was 20 years old at the time of his death. His body was discovered Dec. 29, 2020.

Police say Carl and a co-defendant, Audrey Benson, lured Schauer to a remote area on false pretenses after allegedly learning there was a “price on the victim’s head.”

After arriving at the south end of Abe Lincoln Avenue in Spencer, just south of Swamp Road, Carl shot Schauer multiple times before leaving his body at the side of the road and driving the victim’s vehicle away from the scene, prosecutors said.

Benson, of Marshfield, also faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, in addition to charges of hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer. Her trial is set to begin in July.

Carl faces a mandatory life sentence, but Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill has discretion to allow for the possibility of extended release after a minimum of 20 years spent behind bars.. A scheduling conference is set to for next week to determine a new date for sentencing.