Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU — Two sex offenders will be released from prison in the coming weeks and will be living in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Robert Coble

Robert Coble, 39, was convicted in 2002 in Kansas on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Then in 2017, he was convicted in Marathon County, this time on a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He will be released May 10 and placed on supervision administered by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Alan S. Kaiser

Alan Kaiser, 26, was convicted in 2017 of child enticement and third-degree sexual assault. He will be released on April 19 and, like Coble, will be under supervision.

Both men will be living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse, will be subject to GPS tracking and will be on highly restricted schedules with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

Their ongoing addresses and statuses will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.