Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

April 12 has been designated Thank Election Heroes Day of Action, with events held around the country. We have voted in the town of Texas for the last 25 years and have nothing but praise for the competence, integrity and courtesy of our poll workers here. Our experience at the polls over the previous 25 years in Wausau was the same.

I support and appreciate our poll workers.

Thank you!

Bill Schmelzer, Town of Texas

Marathon County, Wisconsin