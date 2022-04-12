WAUSAU – The Dudley Foundation has donated $250,000 to Northcentral Technical College in Wausau for the development of the Center of Excellence in Communication Technologies at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

The donation will support Studio 7, a Center of Excellence named in honor of Richard Dudley and his dedication to his community and his career in broadcasting and communication.

“Studio 7 is an excellent tribute to our father, Dick Dudley, who helped bring the first television station, WSAW/Channel 7, to central Wisconsin in 1954,” said Ann Dudley Shannon, president of the Dudley Foundation in a news release. “Now, the next generation of communication professionals will begin careers and enterprises right here in Wausau just like Dick Dudley did. We expect great outcomes from this partnership, including exciting new career opportunities for NTC communication graduates.”

The Center for Excellence in Communication Technologies will offer programs in graphic communication technologies, printing, marketing, web design, digital marketing and video production.

“The Dudley family has been a longstanding supporter of the college and our students,” said Jeannie Worden, president, NTC. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them on this new venture, which both honors the amazing legacy of Dick Dudley and positions the college and our learners to positively impact the future of the communication technology industry.”

NTC’s vision for Studio 7 expands beyond the classroom and embraces opportunities to discover, share and celebrate the uniqueness of central Wisconsin through an annual film/video festival, cultural projects, video production workshops and more. The college also plans to partner with community organizations and area businesses that need production space or services to enhance their communication needs.