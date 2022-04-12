Wausau Pilot & Review

Kronenwetter officials will conduct a recount for the Spring Election on Wednesday, about one week earlier than previously announced.

Timothy J. Shaw came in fourth in the election that named the top three candidates to the open Village Board Trustee seats. After a stuck ballot was discovered in one of the Village of Kronenwetter voting machines, the results changed to show Shaw and Danielle Bergmann tied with 606 votes each.

Shaw filed a petition for a recount on Friday, April 8.

The recount was originally set for April 19 but will instead begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center Community Room.

The results are expected to be released the same day.