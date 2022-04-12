Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – The Edgar track teams combined for 15 titles and won both team championships at its home track and field meet Monday at Edgar High School.

The Edgar boys swept all four relays and had four individual victories, while the girls won six individual events and one relay to cruise to the team wins.

The Edgar boys finished with 169 points, more than double that of second-place Wausau Newman Catholic (86). Spencer was third with 77 points and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption fifth with 65.

The Edgar girls racked up 163 points, with Assumption second with 106, Newman Catholic third with 95 and Spencer seventh with 20 among the eight teams at the meet.

Morgan Schnelle won three girls races, taking first in the 100 meters (13.30 seconds), the 200 (27.51) and the 400 (1:02.42.

Amber Skrzypcak won the 100 hurdles in 17.51 seconds, Kyra Anderson took first in the discus with a toss of 99 feet, 5 inches, and Brooke Imhoff won the long jump with a leap of 14-2.5 for the Edgar girls. Edgar also won the 400 relay in 55.72.

Edgar won all four boys relay races, taking first in the 400 (46.52), 800 (1:38.67), 1,600 (3:47.84) and 3,200 (10:44.52).

Kohble Weisenberger won the boys 200 (24.08), Teegan Streit was first in the 300 hurdles (45.76), Ayden Weisenberger won the high jump (5-4) and Everet Brehm won the triple jump (41-2.5) as well for the Wildcats.

The Newman Catholic boys won three events and the girls two.

Nick Townsend won the 1,600 (5:14.75), Owen Sullivan was first in the shot put (40-3) and Sam Zeimetz was victorious in the discus (119-7) for the Newman boys.

The Newman girls 1,600 relay team of Mel Severson, Karianna Severson, Tomi Odeyemi and Olivia Fox won in 4:52.06) and Evie Bates took first in the girls high jump (4-6) for the Cardinals.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of athletic.net.

Edgar Track Invitational

April 11, at Edgar High School

Boys

Team scores: 1. Edgar 169; 2. Wausau Newman Catholic 86; 3. Spencer 77; 4. Prentice 71; 5. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 65; 6. Three Lakes/Phelps 57; 7. Rib Lake 41; 8. Laona/Wabeno 30.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Edgar 163; 2. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 106; 3. Wausau Newman Catholic 95; 4. Three Lakes/Phelps 85; 5. Rib Lake 77; 6. Laona/Wabeno 31; 7. Spencer 20; 8. Prentice 3.