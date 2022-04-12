WAUSAU – The Wausau East High School football team is running a shoe drive

fundraiser now through June 11 to raise money for its upcoming season.

The Lumberjacks will earn money based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at any east side school.

All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.



“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us,” said Henry Kremnitzer, head football coach at East. “By doing

so, we raise money for our players, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

