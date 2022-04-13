Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews from multiple fire departments battled two separate house fires overnight in Merrill, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The first blaze was reported at about 10:30 p.m. at 111 Logan St., Merrill. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the front of the home. Crews knocked down the blaze from the outside before advancing indoors and extinguishing the fire.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone inside safely escaped. The building sustained heavy damage. A car in the driveway and the neighboring home also received damage. The blaze is currently under investigation.

Merrill Fire received mutual aid from Wausau FD, Corning FD, Pine River FD, Russell FD, and Tomahawk EMS, along with assistance from Wisconsin Public Service and the Merrill Police Department.

Just after midnight, the Merrill Fire Department responded to another reported structure fire at 804 N. State St. Once again upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building. Fire crews worked through severe weather conditions as they battled the blaze, with assistance from Corning FD, Merrill PD and Wisconsin Public Service. Tomahawk EMS also provided ambulance standby coverage.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor. This home received moderate damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but based on initial assessment indicates the cause is likely attributed to the severe weather.