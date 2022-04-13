Sup! I’m Camaro. I’m a handsome guy who is looking for his forever home. I am super active and love to play, so if you have lots of energy I’m the guy for you. Sometimes it takes me a bit to let people into my inner circle, but when you’re as handsome as me you’re allowed to be a bit picky. So, what do you say? Do you wanna make this thing official and call me yours?!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

