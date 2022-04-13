Wausau Pilot & Review

Timothy Shaw will hold a seat on the Kronenwetter Board of Trustees after a tiebreaker Wednesday, village officials announced.

The recount of votes cast for the trustee race in the April 5 Spring Election generated numbers matching the initial election count. These results left candidates Danielle Bergmann and Timothy J. Shaw in a tie.

The tiebreaker consisted of two names in a bucket and Village of Kronenwetter Police Lieutenant Chris Smart. Smart pulled Shaw’s name declaring him the winner.

Shaw joins Ken Charneski and Tami Bloch in filling the three open Village Board Trustee positions.

Shaw on April 8 petitioned for the recount. Originally, Shaw came in fourth with 605 votes, but a stuck ballot in a voting machine changed the numbers and brought a tie between him and Bergmann.

The results of the April 5, 2022 Spring Election are as follows:

Village Board Trustee (winners in bold)

Danielle Bergmann – 606

Ken Charneski – 771

Jason Holmes – 588

Timothy J. Shaw – 606 (winner in tiebreaker)

Tami Bloch – 706

Jordyn Wadle-Leff – 401

The recount took place from 9 a.m. to 4:09 p.m. in the Kronenwetter Municipal Center on Wednesday, April 13.