Randy H. Johnson

Randy Herbert Johnson of Wausau, WI passed away on March 25, 2022 at the age of 53.

Randy was born in L’Anse, MI on April 1, 1968, to Herbert and Susie (Goard) Johnson. He was a graduate of Ontonagon Area High School and spent time living in the Mass City, MI area after graduation and then moved to the Wausau, WI area where he resided for over 20 years.

Randy enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, and going to camp. He liked to spend time with family and friends and had a good sense of humor. He was endearingly known as “Yooper” by his Wausau friends. Randy will be remembered as a good friend, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his sister, Denise (Ivan Aratlakov) Johnson of Glenview, IL; niece Lacey Johnson of Chicago, IL; nephew Ethan Aratlakov of Glenview, IL; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Randy was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Susie, sisters Lynn and Nancy, and grandparents.

A memorial service and burial will be held later in Summer 2022 in Mass City, MI.

KiAnn R. Fleenor

KiAnn R. Fleenor, age 57, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, peacefully at her residence.

KiAnn was born on March 8, 1965, the daughter of John and Darlene (Babcock) Bentz. She graduated from Sheboygan, South High School. Her greatest pleasure was her three children and her 10 grandchildren.

She enjoyed bingo, flowers, gardening, and landscaping. Koi fishponds kept her busy as well as crocheting and knitting. She loved to go camping with her family and friends. She was her husband’s biggest fan and followed his band all over the U.S.

Becoming a store manager, through her hard work and perseverance, was a big accomplishment for her. She was very passionate regarding her career, turning her store into the number one in her district, earning a Top Gun Award.

KiAnn is survived by her husband, Dale; her father John Bentz of Weston; her children: Arron Brunner of Merrill, Courtney (Ryan) Daley of Merrill and Jennifer (Jon Thom) Mohr of Merrill; her 10 grandchildren: Tapanga, Samara, Landon, Layla, Johnathan, Brayden, Ian, Emma, Natalie and Jacob and her brothers: Kevin (Jamie) Bentz of Merrill and Keith Bentz of Schofield.

She was preceded in death by her mother Darlene.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are being made by Helke Funeral Home and on-line condolences can be sent to our family guest book at helke.com.

The family would like to thank all of the individuals who responded to support the family and Helke Funeral Home.

Scott Hafner

Scott Hafner, 68, Wausau passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home.

He was born February 12, 1954, in Wausau, son of the late William and Patricia (Burkart) Hafner. Scott was a graduate of Newman Catholic High School, where we excelled in track and field.

On any given weekend, Scott could be found at his family cabin, mowing the lawn, fixing a car, or watching his favorite old westerns, staring his all time favorite, John Wayne.

Scott proudly served his country in the National Guard before moving on to the United States Marine Corps.

Survivors include his beloved daughter, April Hafner.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau.

Norbert F. Kaja

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Norbert F. Kaja on April 4th, 2022, born January 17th, 1935, the second son of John and Veronica Kaja in the city of Cudahy WI.

He graduated from Cudahy High School in 1953. Norbert loved to watch the Packers, play golf, hunt, fish, play accordion and guitar and sounded like Elvis and Johnny Cash. The past few years his favorite morning hangout was breakfast at Uncommon Grounds Coffee shop with China Heil (his best buddy) and his coffee clutch group.

He was married in 1955 to Carol J Herman daughter of Agnes and Andrew Herman of Medford then moved to Milwaukee where he started his career as a journeyman machinist for Allis Chalmers in West Allis and serving in the naval reserve at the Naval Station Great Lake in Northern Illinois. Ten years later they moved to Whittlesey where they purchased Norb’s Tap (later known as the high Chaparral Supper Club in 1969).

Norb was one of the co-founders of the Chelsea Conservation club as well as one of their first youth hunter safety instructors for boys ages 9 and up. He was very active in the Whittlesey Catholic church and was the first choir director there (now Our Lady of Perpetual Health) His cremated remains will be buried at Whittlesey Catholic Cemetery at a later date).



He was most remembered as the AFLAC salesman where he became district manager in 1977 and received many sales awards. He left that organization to work for the Prudential Insurance Company in 1979.

After retiring from years of selling insurance he opened a used car lot and garage at his home location on Hwy 13 (now the home of Royal Credit Union).

What put a smile on his face the most was playing guitar & singing for his friends at birthday parties and celebrations.

Norbert was survived by his ex-wife Carol Kaja, son David and (Deb)Kaja of Withee. son William (Yvonne)Kaja of Gilbert, AZ. And daughter Sandy Emmerich (Wausau) as well as his grandchildren Rindi (Justin) Boie of Big Lake MN, Richell (Jordan) Dziak, Kiana Emmerich of Little Canada MN, Beau Emmerich of Wausau, sister Carol (Brian) Kellogg and extended granddaughter China Heil of Medford and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by twin daughters Mary and Dorothy in infancy, Donald, and Fabian Kaja (brothers), Vernell and John Kaja (parents).

Norb Kaja’s Celebration of Life is April 23rd at River of Hope Church 1129 W Broadway Medford WI 54451.

Friends will be received from 1:00-3:00, Pastor Josh will speak at 3:00.

John J Buettgen Funeral Home & Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield, Mosinee, and Wis. Rapids is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at MWCS.WS.