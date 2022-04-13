Wausau Pilot & Review

A flood warning is in effect for Wausau until further notice after heavy rains swept through the area, according to weather officials.

Minor flooding began to occur on Wednesday morning along the Wisconsin River. As of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, the maximum river stage was 1,157 feet, which compares to a previous crest in 2015 of 1,167.2 feet, according to the National Weather Service. At this level water is approaching buildings in D.C. Everest Park and at Oak Island Park.

