MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) strongly urges the public to avoid burning today through the weekend due to high winds expected across Wisconsin.

The weather forecast indicates strong, windy conditions today through Saturday. Easter Weekend is a traditionally a popular time for people to be outside cleaning up their yards.

The DNR asks the public not to burn their debris piles since embers from any fire can easily escape control and cause a wildfire. This risk increases on windy days.

There were nearly 60 wildfires, burning 175 acres in the last week. The department has responded to 126 wildfires burning more than 309 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning.

Small fires for warming or cooking are allowed but highly discouraged, especially during the daytime, as any spark can cause a wildfire under these conditions. Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use. Please check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.

Be fire smart. Remember – fire danger and burning restrictions change every day.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Check before you burn; DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger will vary from county to county.

Burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website at bit.ly/WiFireDanger.