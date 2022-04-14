The Man of Honor is a unique organization which has over 528 veterans helping fellow veterans and their families in need. It is non-political, non-profit and there are no dues in the society. The Man of Honor is there for all Marathon County veterans who are enduring hardships.

The Man of Honor has been renting their current clubhouse at 1425 Townline Rd., in Wausau since 2011 and was finally able to purchase the property in 2020. The clubhouse was a definite necessity as they are averaging around 114 members at each meeting. Since the purchase of the property there have been many updates and improvements to the building, all accomplished by our members.

There is one more project that needs to be completed and that is their Parking Lot. No question that it needs to be re-done. The Man of Honor is looking for the local business people or individuals that would like to make a tax-free donation, and of course that would help tremendously.

Each year the Man of Honor has a Christmas Ham giveaway where they give over 700 hams to our local vets. They have also donated over $500,000 to our local vets and their families over the years.

The Man of Honor officers include the President, Jeff Morgan; Vice President, Bernie Knippel; Secretary, Brian Thompson; Treasurer, Ken Kohnhorst; Sergeant at-Arms, John S. Fust; Funds request, Ron Jones and PR Director, Rosie Carr.

Contact: Man of Honor Society P. O. Box 2071, Wausau, WI 54402

Story and photos courtesy of Rosie Carr