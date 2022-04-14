Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Khardea F. Kostyra-Williams, 19, of Wausau. Bail jumping, retail theft
Jorge A. Cuenca, 28, of Wausau. April 13, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs – repeater
Kangzoua Chang, 36, of Kronenwetter. April 14, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct
Jeremy R. Cheyka, 34, of Weston. April 14, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, second and subsequent offense; retail theft-repeater
Antonio Maholmes, 41, of Wausau. April 8, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as party to a crime – repeater
David J. Winter, 21, of Mosinee. April 11, 2022: Child abuse: intentionally cause harm – repeater
Jeremy Moeller, 37, of Wausau. April 8, 2022: Using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon
Jeffery P. Hoppe, 51, of Wausau. April 11, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI
Hunter K. Christiansen, 20, of Neillsville. April 8, 2022: Vehicular homicide by use of a controlled substance, knowingly operating while revoked, causing death; operating with a restiricted controlled substance, causing injury while operating with a controlled substance
Gavin L. Gould, 39. April 7, 2022: April 7, 2022: Bail jumping – repeater
John R. Tomson, 32, of Wausau. April 12, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Justin J. Hipke, 37, of Lyndon Station. April 8, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping – repeater
Kadin Bell-Michlig, 18, of Wausau. April 8, 2022: Bail jumping, intentional dognapping or catnapping
Katie M. Hupf, 36, of Mosinee. April 11, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime
Kevin D. Woods, 44, of Mosinee. April 13, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI, operating while revoked
Marisa L. Anderson, 36, of Mosinee. April 11, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, OWI with a passenger younger than 16, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kyle J. Pederson, 18, of Wausau. Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Kris L. Woller, 52, of Wausau. April 12, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
Kou Yang, 27, of Wausau. April 11, 2022: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping
Micah D. Quiroz, 17, of Wausau. April 13, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances
Patrick J. Eppolite, 28, of Wausau. April 8, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer
Theodore Trahem, 28, of Marshfield. April 8, 2022: Possession of child pornography
Timothy Curtis, 45, of Wausau. April 11, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
