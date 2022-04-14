Dear editor,

I would like to take this moment to thank the residents of Kronenwetter for placing their trust in my judgment enough to elect me to the Village Board eight times. The need to place greater importance on my personal health heavily influenced my decision against seeking a ninth term this spring.

I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish in our ever-growing community over the past 16 years. With elected leaders, appointed leaders, volunteers and staff all working together, at times not always agreeing on every detail, we worked together to move our community forward with the best interests of the current and future community members at the forefront in our minds. In both tangible and intangible ways, I’m hoping the efforts made during my tenure on the Village Board provide benefits for the residents of Kronenwetter for several decades into the future.

When well-intentioned individuals come together as leaders, much can be accomplished. To all reading this, please consider bringing your interests and talents to your own local community to serve in some way, whether that be in an elected capacity or in some other manner. In my case, it has been my pleasure to serve and have an influence in the direction of my community.

To the incoming and continuing trustees, I wish you all well as you continue to chart the course forward while serving the 8,400+ residents of Kronenwetter who you represent and their diverse desires of their local government. And to the residents of Kronenwetter, thank you again for the opportunity to represent you in your local government.

Dan Lesniak, Kronenwetter trustee from 2006-2022

