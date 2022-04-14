Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

I am sad to see that our school board has made the decision to ban certain books in our curriculum. I have never been a fan because I believe that, as Potter Stewart said, “Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself.”

I think that this decision heavily reflects our school board in the way that we are trying to keep kids from subjects like this rather than teaching them how to cope with these real life events and situations. I do not believe that politics should affect decisions that are made about our children.

Sincerely,

Julian Brown

Student, Wausau School District