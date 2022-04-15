Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – D.C. Everest scored three times in two minutes midway through the first half and cruised to an 8-1 win over Stevens Point in both teams’ Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer opener Thursday at Goerke Field.

Jenna Baumann scored twice and Jenna Check added another between the 16th and 18th minutes to give the Evergreens a quick 3-0 lead.

Zongshia Lo added another goal just before halftime to push the lead to 4-0 and that was more than enough for the Evergreens.

Baumann finished off a hat trick, Ruby Kowall scored twice and Ava Hopper added another goal for D.C. Everest, which is now 1-2 overall.

Nevieh Stacy had SPASH’s only goal. The Panthers are now 0-2-1 overall this season.

Both teams return to action Tuesday with Wisconsin Valley Conference games. D.C. Everest will be at home against Wausau West and Stevens Point will travel to Merrill. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Evergreens 8, Panthers 1

D.C. Everest 4 4 – 8

Stevens Point 0 1 – 1

First half: 1. DC, Jenna Baumann, 17:00; 2. DC, Baumann (Ruby Kowal), 18:00; 3. DC, Jenna Check, 19:00; 4. DC, Zongshia Lo (Check), 45:00.

Second half: 5. DC, Kowal, 48:00; 6. DC, Ava Hopper, 53:00; 7. DC, Baumann, 57:00; 8. SP, Nevieh Stacy (Avery Pezewski), 64:00; 9. DC, Kowal, 78:00.

Saves: DC, Makenna Kampmann 2; SP, Ali Torhorst 6.

Records: D.C. Everest 1-2, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 0-2-1, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.