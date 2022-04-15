David Hudson III

David “Wes” Hudson III, age 39, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2022, at his home of natural causes.

He was born on May 28, 1982, in Shreveport, Louisiana, son of David Hudson II and the late Christine Havey.

David was raised in Green Bay and attended the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. Upon moving to Wausau, he became an active part of their deaf community. He was known as a friendly guy with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed video chats on Camfrog with his friends. The light of his life was his son, Cameron.

In addition to his son, Cameron Broas of Wausau, his is further survived by his father, David Hudson II of Oklahoma.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a future trust established for his son.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com.

Frank A. Venske

Frank A. Venske, 87, of Wausau, Wisconsin, went to his heavenly home on April 12th, 2022, with his family by his side.

Frank was born to the late Henry and Meta “Ninnemann” Venske on September 20, 1934, in Wausau, WI. After graduating from high school, he joined the military and served his country for 32 years. He married the love of his life Estlene “Eddie” Bryant on May 5th, 1956 and raised four children together. He worked as a Quality Control Operator at Wausau Paper for 43 years and retiring in 1997. In 2019, Frank was able to join the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. where the veterans were welcomed by royals. This event was a major highlight for him that he and his family will never forget.

Frank enjoyed many pastimes such as fishing, beekeeping, gardening vegetables, repairing old TV’s and radios, working on model trains, and just going for a drive in his truck. Some of the best memories that Frank created with his family was going to baseball games to watch the Woodchucks or Wausau Timbers.

Frank is survived by his two sons; David Venske of Wausau, Chris (Kerri) Venske of Mosinee, his grandchildren; Keith (Norma) Venske of Elderon, Steven (Heather) Venske of Wausau, great-grandchild; Kahli Heslip, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Estlene “Eddie”, children; Charles and Renisa, grandchildren; Victoria, his 6 brothers, 1 sister, and daughter-in-law Barbara.

Frank left his family with many memories, but he will be missed tremendously.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Helke Funeral Home on Thursday April 21, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm with the service to follow starting at 1:00pm. Burial and Military Funeral Honors will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences with the family, you can visit www.helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, of your choosing, the family would like donations to be sent to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Wounded Warriors, or St. Jude’s Hospital.

James Merrill

James “Parker” Merrill, of Weston, passed peacefully on April 8, 2022, at the age of 73 with his loving family by his side at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was the only son of the late Lovida (Williams) Merrill and James Merrill. After graduating from Delavan-Darien High School and developing a keen interest in music, he attended the University of Idaho majoring in music education where he played the tuba. Upon leaving the U of I, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as a musician and was stationed in Colorado Springs assigned to the North American Air Defense Command Band (NORAD). While serving his country, he met his future wife, Martha, and the two were married at St. Paul Catholic Church in Beloit.

In addition to music, he had an exceptional interest in aviation. Upon the completion of his military service, he obtained many aviation ratings and began his career as a flight instructor in southern Wisconsin. Following time spent as a charter and corporate pilot, he was then hired by United Airlines flying both domestically and internationally for a total of twenty-three years.

Once he retired, he spent many hours in his workshop. Parker especially enjoyed the challenge of tinkering and also building radio-controlled aircraft. This led to him being an active member of the Wausau R/C Sports Club.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Steven; daughter, Meredith; Jenna Hazaert (D2) who he considered to be a special member of his family; sisters: Mary Ellen, Rheta Jane, and Kat; sisters-in-law: Mary and Jane; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; nephew, Jim; and brothers-in-law: Karl, Earl, and Mike.

His ashes will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kronenwetter on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Wausau R/C Sports Club field at noon. Please wear casual attire. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged!

Memorial donations may be sent to Wausau R/C Sports Club or the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the exceptional nurses in the Aspirus Cardiac ICU: Claude, Justin, Nathan, Stefanie, Kate, and Gavin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Alyce M. Baumgardt

Alyce M. Baumgardt, 97, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born April 25, 1924 in Wausau, daughter of the late Henry and Freda (Rust) Ziegler.

Alyce worked as a claims supervisor for many years at Wausau Insurance. She enjoyed gardening and loved time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Tim (Jody) Baumgardt; grandchildren, Chad (Kelsey) Baumgardt and Nikole (Phil) Larkin; great-grandchildren, Parker and Peyton Baumgardt.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Honoring the wishes of Alyce there will be no services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Richard B. Kluck

Richard “Dick” Ben Kluck, 71, of Bevent, died unexpectedly at his home on April 13, 2022.

Dick was born on February 12, 1951 in Stevens Point, WI to Benjamin and Margaret (Staszak) Kluck.

Dick graduated from Rosholt High School in 1969.

He was united in marriage to Carol (Spranger) Kluck on May 29, 1971, at St Florian’s Catholic Church in Hatley.

He served in the Army National Guard of Wisconsin from 1969 to 1975. Dick worked at Crestline Windows in Wausau for 7 years, until he took over the family dairy farm in 1977. After farming, he was the owner/operator of his dump truck until his retirement in October 2021. He is a current member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent.

Dick enjoyed doing many activities, including hunting, fishing, woodworking, playing horseshoes, participating in pool leagues, farming, putting puzzles together, watching the History Channel, playing old fashioned solitaire and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Carol Kluck of Bevent; one son, Jason (Therese) Kluck of Bevent; one daughter, Christine (Jody) Geurink of Chili; four grandchildren Taylor Geurink of Winona, Austin Kluck of Bevent, RJ Kluck of Bevent, and Amanda Geurink of Chili; four sisters, Kathy Ostrowski of Green Bay, June (Robert) Wanta of Bevent, Dorrean (Jeff) Flees of Galloway, and Renee (Greg) Kolb of Pike Lake; one brother Ronnie (Sandy) Kluck of Bevent. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dick was preceeded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Margaret Kluck; one brother, Larry Kluck; one brother in-law, Ervin Ostrowski, and his granddaughter Lexis Kluck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until 1045AM. There will be a Parish Rosary at 1045AM.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.