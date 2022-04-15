Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield girls soccer team controlled the game early, broke through for two early goals, and held on the rest of the way to defeat Wausau East 2-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest Thursday at windy and snowy Heiting Community Stadium.

Avery Weister scored at the 7:59 mark and Grace Taylor added a goal 10 minutes later, both off assists from Sophia Gruenling, to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Marshfield earned its third shutout of the season, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Wausau East was playing its season opener.

Ollie Liss-s-Gravemade made 12 saves in goal for Wausau East.

East will play a nonconference game at Rhinelander on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tigers 2, Lumberjacks 0

Wausau East 0 0 – 0

Marshfield 2 0 – 2

First half: 1. M, Avery Weister (Sophia Gruenling), 7:59; 2. M, Grace Taylor (Gruenling), 17:58.

Total shots: Wausau East 1; Marshfield 18.

Shots on goal: Wausau East 1; Marshfield 14.

Saves: WE, Ollie Liss-s-Gravemade 12; M, Ava Sainterme 1.

Records: Wausau East 0-1 overall and Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 4-1, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.