Wausau Pilot & Review

The entertainment lineup for the Wisconsin Valley Fair was announced on Friday, with a fireworks show, three days of music, two nights of rodeo and more.

The fair is set for Aug. 2 through Aug. 7 at Marathon Park in Wausau. The lineup is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Lee Greenwood, followed by a fireworks display by Fireworks Country

Wednesday, Aug. 3: .38 Special

Thursday, Aug. 4: Carly Pearce

Friday, Aug. 5: Rodeo

Saturday, Aug. 6: Rodeo

Sunday, Aug. 7: Draft Horse Show followed by a Crash Crazy Motorsports Demolition Derby

Reserved seating can be purchased at wisconsinvalleyfair.com. Tickets will be on sale in May. Season admission is $20 and season parking is $18. During the month of May only, daily admission tickets can be purchased for $6 each.