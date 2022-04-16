Wausau Pilot & Review

A 71-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday in Portage County, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of Hwy. 66 and Rustic Drive in the town of Sharon.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a severely damaged Dodge truck in the south ditch, east of Rustic Drive. The truck was on its roof and deputies discovered the driver, a town of Sharon man, trapped inside.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, died of his injuries.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Rosholt Fire, Sharon E.M.R., Stevens Point Fire, Portage County E.M.S., and The Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Additional information is expected on Monday.