Wausau Pilot & Review

A 36-year-old Wausau man is facing fourth-offense drunken driving charges after a stop by the Wisconsin State Patrol, officials said.

In a news release, police said Antyone Depree Fisher was stopped Friday for an alleged speeding violation on I-39 near the 185 exit in Marathon County while driving a 2004 Cadillac SRX.

“During the stop signs of impairment were observed and a subsequent investigation, including field sobriety testing, indicated the driver was operating under the influence,” the Wisconsin State Patrol release stated.

Fisher was arrested on preliminary charges of fourth-offense OWI, operating rafter revocation and bail jumping. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Fisher remains in custody as of Saturday.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.