Makaila Lenzner (Courtesy of the Antigo Police Department) McKenzie Bostwick (Courtesy of the Antigo Police Department)

Police in Antigo are asking for the public’s help as they seek two missing teens who were last seen April 12.

The two were reported missing on April 13.

In a news release, the Antigo Police Department said 13-year-old Makaila Lenzner and her cousin, McKenzie Bostwick, could be in Rockford, Ill. Police have not specified Bostwick’s age, but family members have described her as a teenager in Facebook posts.

Anyone with information should contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department at 715-627-6411.