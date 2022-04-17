Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Join Emerging Leaders at the Warming Center. United Way’s Emerging Leaders are looking for community members to join them at The Warming Center on Monday evenings (18th and 25th) and the last Saturday evening (30th) of April. Volunteer roles include kitchen staff, intake, scrub distribution, shower monitor, and floater. If you do not have time, but would like to support, consider donating a meal that serves 25. To get involved, contact Amber Kraft at akraft@unitedwaymc.org or 715-848-2927.

Join the ADRC Advisory Committee! This committee advises the ADRC-CW staff and board on all matters related to developing a three-year aging plan that explores community needs, programs and services to support older adults and adults with disabilities. The advisory committee makes recommendations to the ADRC-CW board of directors who establish policy, procedures and have ultimate decision-making authority. The individual advisory committee member brings unique information and perspective from his/her local communities to the committee. This committee meets on the fourth Wednesday of every other month from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting is held in the ADRC-CW Wausau office boardroom and is open to the public. We also offer a video conferencing and virtual options to meet. Contact the ADRC office at 888-486-9545 to learn more or get involved.

Share the Gift of Music. Heartland Hospice is seeking volunteers who would like to share their musical talents with hospice patients. If you play an instrument or enjoy singing this is a rewarding opportunity to share your gift with patients who enjoy music and would benefit from the social engagement. On-going visits or one-time musical events such as memorial services needed. Contact Amanda or Colette at 715-344-4541 to find out how to become part of the team. Or email Amanda.cottrell@promedica.org or Colette.stoflet@promedica.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Bicycle Needed. Donate a bike to help a community member commute to and from work. Contact Allie at The Women’s Community to learn more or to coordinate drop off. allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Farm/Garden Essentials Needed. Stable Hands Therapy needs donations of rakes, standard brooms, shovels, trowels and pruners. To donate, contact Jenna at 608-359-5297.

Source: United Way of Marathon County