Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau.

The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.

When deputies responded to the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29 just west of Hwy. 97, they discovered all three women dead at the scene. A man who stopped to render aid to the victims was struck by a third vehicle and was hospitalized, police said. That man’s name has not been released.

Family members of the victims say Sullivan and Stephens were best friends and roommates who were driving home from Minneapolis when their vehicle was struck.

Complete circumstances of the crash, which happened on an unlit section of roadway, are still under investigation at this time.