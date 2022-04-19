WAUSAU – Elan Financial Services recently donated $12,500 to The Neighbors’ Place on behalf of Cloverbelt Credit Union, the organizations announced today.

Cloverbelt Credit Union had been randomly selected as one of 50 credit union credit card partners to participate in Elan’s Across the Country Charitable Giving program.

“CCU takes the philosophy of ‘People Helping People’ very seriously, as do our friends at The Neighbors’ Place,” Cloverbelt Credit Union President, Paul Chittum, said. “They offer valuable programs, such as the food bank and pantry, Wheels Again, community gardens, and other services free of charge to those who really need them. We are so grateful that Elan gave us this opportunity to help The Neighbors’ Place continue to help people throughout Marathon County and surrounding communities.”

The donation will be used to expand the newest hygiene and diaper bank program, The Babies’ Place, at The Neighbors’ Place.