Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Nate Langbehn took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a leadoff single, but did enough as the D.C. Everest baseball team rolled to a 9-1 win over Wausau East on Tuesday at East High School.

The game was the Wisconsin Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Langbehn struck out 13 in 6 1/3 innings with just one walk and was removed after allowing the single and he hit Eli Pagel with a pitch with one out in the seventh. Wyatt Miles came in to finish off the win as East plated its only run on a groundout.

Everest (2-0) struck quickly with four runs in the top of the first inning with Brock Babiash knocking in a run with a single, and three more scoring on two wild pitches and a hit batter with the bases loaded.

Chris Wiesman had an RBI double in the sixth for the Evergreens, who scored three more in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Cotter and an error.

The two teams will meet again Thursday at Simon Field at D.C. Everest High School on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Evergreens 9, Lumberjacks 1

D.C. Everest 410 001 3 – 9 10 0

Wausau East 000 000 1 – 1 1 2

WP: Nate Langbehn. LP: Lane Juedes.

SO: Langbehn (6 1/3 inn.) 13, Wyatt Miles (2/3 inn.) 1; Juedes (3 1/3 inn.) 1, Noah Stroming (2 2/3 inn.) 3, J.T. Gorski (1 inn.) 0. BB: Langbehn 1, Miles 1; Juedes 6, Stroming 1, Gorski 1.

Top hitters: DC, Brock Babiash 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Nick Cotter 2×3, RBI. WE, Gorski 1×3, run.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-0, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 1-1, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.