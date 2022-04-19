WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on starting seeds indoors and transplanting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 20, with the class repeated again that evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more information or to register, visit mcpl.us/events/10745.



