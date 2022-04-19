Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County Sheriff’s officials are warning the public after reports from residents who have received phone calls from a person falsely claiming to be a staff member and accusing residents of missing jury duty.

The caller used an actual staff member’s name before making the accusation and asking for personally identifiable information, according to a news release.

“The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office does not call potential jurors who miss jury duty,” the release reads. “Residents who are selected for jury duty will be notified by mail from the Clerk of Courts. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the Clerk of Courts will call jurors and ask for personally identifiable information. “



If you receive a phone call from someone who claims to be from Marathon County Government, and you suspect they are not, officials recommend that you ask for the person’s name, department, and phone number and tell them you’ll call them back. You can verify the phone number by using the phone directory at https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Government/PhoneDirectory.aspx.

Scammers often spoof phone numbers so it looks like they’re calling from our Office, however, if you verify the number and call back, it will ring in our Office instead of the scammer’s phone.