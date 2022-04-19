WAUSAU – Wausau West High School will present its spring play “Game of Tiaras” April 22, 23 and 24 at the school’s auditorium, 1200 W. Wausau Ave.

When the aging king of a magical kingdom far, far, away (OK, it’s England) decides to split his empire between his three scheming daughters, Cinderella, Belle, and the Snow Queen (who in no way resembles a copyrighted character from a recent Disney movie), tragedy ensues. Hilarious tragedy.

It’s a little bit Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” a little bit “Game of Thrones,” a little bit Disney and a whole lot of Don Zolidis’ hilarious writing. As the princesses draw up sides for war, will Prince Charming, the French Prince of Bellaire, the loyal Smeagol, or the ever-present Blood Packet Guy be able to save the day?

Show times are 7 p.m. April 22; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 23; and 2 p.m. April 24.

Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased here or at the door.