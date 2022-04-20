Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is pure delight, a springtime refresher that will soon become one of your favorites. Peach, Love & Happiness is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Peach, Love & Happiness

2 oz. 360 Peach Vodka

1/2 oz. Simple syrup

2 Mint sprigs

Club soda

Peaches, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the vodka and simple syrup into a rocks glass filled with ice, then top with club soda and add mint sprigs. Garnish with peaches. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.