Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Jenna Baumann scored in the 75th minute to lift the D.C. Everest girls soccer team to a 3-2 win over Wausau West in Wisconsin Valley Conference action Tuesday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Baumann scored in the 36th minute to give the Evergreens a 1-0 lead that held through halftime.

Ruby Kowal extended the lead for D.C. Everest with a goal in the six minutes into the second half before West rallied.

Sophia Bell scored in the 62nd minute and Charlotte Bell added a goal 10 minutes later to tie the game at 2-2.

Baumann knocked in the game-winner off an assist from Kowal with a little more than four minutes remaining.

D.C. Everest is now 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, which is good enough for a first-place tie with Wisconsin Rapids. West falls to 0-2 overall and in the Valley.

D.C. Everest will play at Merrill and West will host Marshfield on Thursday in WVC games.