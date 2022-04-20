Suzanne L. Schulz

Suzanne “Suzy” Lynn Schulz, age 57, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the UW Madison Hospital.

She was born on August 7, 1964, daughter of Sally (Seefeld) Graap and the late Harvey Graap. On April 8, 1996, she married Lon Schulz in Merrill. He survives.

Suzy loved animals and flowers – especially spending time on her deck and in her flower garden. She was a great baker and an excellent pool shot. Her favorite thing was spending time shopping and going to lunch with her daughter Lynn, who was her best friend. She enjoyed spending her time with her granddaughter, Olivia who she homeschooled. She treasured time spent with her grandson Dylan helping her in the garden or doing puzzles together. One highlight for Suzy was travelling to Las Vegas with her husband. She held a record for the Merrill ice drag racing for the first woman to go over 120 mph for many years. Although Suzy was in a wheelchair for over 30 years, she was always there for others. She was thoughtful and caring and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her mom, Sally Graap of Wausau; husband, Lon “Slinky” Schulz of Wausau; one daughter who was her best friend and nurse, Lynn Biskup of Wausau; two grandchildren, Dylan Hull and Olivia Biskup; siblings, Linda Jackson of Merrill, Danny Graap of Janesville, and Brad Graap of Appleton; nieces and nephews, Gavin, Megan, Jenny, Savannah, Josh, Sheena, Miah, Devon and Jesse.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Graap and stepmother, Cathy.

Memorial service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.

You may leave messages and condolences for her family at helke.com.

Amy M. Klein

Another angel has gained its wings. Amy Marie Klein passed away at home on April 16, 2022.

Amy was born August 21, 1980, in Wausau to Myles and Sharon (Wendt) Fenske. Amy graduated from Wausau West High School in 1998 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater with a Bachelor’s Degree in 2003. Amy had the biggest heart and cared about everyone.

To no one’s surprise, she became a social worker specializing in child protective services. She was so selfless and giving yet she was always smiling. She loved cats and dogs, especially her fur babies: her boxer, Bruno and her cat, Chloe. She married Jeffrey Klein October 12, 2019, in Door County. Together they enjoyed traveling and visiting National Parks. Some of their favorite trips were to Hawaii, the Black Hills of South Dakota and San Francisco. They always loved trips to Door County and their family cottage on Squash Lake. Amy will be deeply missed.

Amy is survived by her husband Jeffrey Klein; cat Chloe; parents Myles and Sharon Fenske; sister Rebecca Fenske; Grandma Janet Wendt; nephews Jordan and Austin; niece Taryn; and many aunts, uncles and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her boxer Bruno, and grandparents Elroy Wendt, and Martin and Whynona Fenske.



A funeral service will be held Thursday April 21, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston with a visitation beginning at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Amy’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Robert H. Laszewski

Robert “Bob” H. Laszewski, 96, Wausau passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at the Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born September 26, 1925, in Stevens Point, son of the late Frank and Rose (Krummel) Laszewski. On December 29, 1945, he married Lorraine Dombrowski in Stevens Point. She preceded him in death on August 26, 2002. He then married Barb Kasten on August 26, 2017, in Wausau.

Survivors include his wife, Barb Kasten, Wausau, his children, Susan (Gustav) Johnson, Wausau, Robert (Virginia) Laszewski, Stevensville, Maryland and Keith (Diane) Laszewski, Wausau, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister Betty, Wausau and his sister in law Joyce Laszewski, Woodruff, nieces, nephews and many extended family, his step children, Belinda (Jeff) Winters, Elko, Nevada and Jacqueline (Guy) Ullenbrauck, Wausau, three step grandchildren, three step great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his first wife Lorraine, he was preceded in death by his brother David Laszewski and his brother-in-law, Ralph Lattyak.

in 1945, Bob and his family started Marathon Implement, a name that continued well past his retirement. Through the years he also established several equipment and real estate businesses. In 1982 Bob attended the Worldwide school of Auctioneering, then began Wausau Sales Corp. He really enjoyed being at the auctions and was a common fixture there. For over 30 years Bob served as a Director of First Wisconsin (Firstar) Bank.

Bob was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years, he valued the wisdom of Gods Word and wanted to share the Bible’s hope for the future with those he met.

He always looked forward to his time at the family cottage on Lake Tomahawk, seeing 5 generations of his family enjoying it. The walls of the cottage reflect his love of fishing and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have fond memories of their time with him at the lake.

Online funeral services will be held-on Saturday, April 30th at 2:30 p.m. In order to view the online services please go to johnsons1981@icloud.com to request a Zoom number from Susan.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Barbara M. Mroczenski

Barbara M. Mroczenski, 64, Weston passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

She was born October 7, 1957, in Marshfield, daughter of the late Florian and Delores (Ruplinger) Mroczenski.

Barb enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved listening to music, dancing, decaf coffee and enjoying all types of food. As a young lady she enjoyed growing up on the family farm and as she got older, she enjoyed the many visits from her family, friends and caregivers.

Survivors include her sister, Pauline Spurgeon, Jefferson City, MO, three nephews, Tyler, Christian and Nicholas, two aunts, Rita Imhoff and Theresa (Don) Torner and many cousins, friends and care workers.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church, 125074 County Road U, Edgar, WI 54426. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Daniel E. Dombrowski

Daniel E. Dombrowski, 72, of Birnamwood, formerly of Milwaukee, died on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Daniel was born on November 18, 1949, in Milwaukee, the son of Ervin and Alice (Bassa) Dombrowski.

On June 22, 1968, Daniel was united in marriage to Jody Hueneke in Milwaukee.

Daniel served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971. He worked at Design Air in shipping and receiving while they lived in Milwaukee. He was also big into bowling.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Jody; two children, Todd Dombrowski of Milwaukee and Lynn (Dan) Brehmer of Norrie; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Alexandra) Wheatley Dombrowski, Taylor Dombrowski, Emily Dombrowski, Matt (Danielle) Brehmer, Brandon (Chelsea) Brehmer, and Shelby (Aaron Morrow) Brehmer; four great-grandchildren, Skyler, Brooklyn and Jonathon Jr. Wheatley and Brynnley Brehmer; one sister, Sandra Dombrowski of Milwaukee; Favorite Aunt, Loretta (Jerry) Dombrowski of Milwaukee; brothers-in-law, Terry (Michael Ross) Hueneke and Ed Hueneke; special friend and bowling buddy, Donna Ross, and other family and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Dombrowski; grandson, Terry Dombrowski; mother and father in-law, Russell and Naomi Hueneke, and brother-in-law, Ron Hueneke.

According to Daniel’s wishes, no services will be held.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Esther H. Bouwens

Esther H. Bouwens, age 89 of Birnamwood, passed away on Saturday, April 16th, 2022, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Esther was born on August 25th, 1932, in Wittenberg, the daughter of Carl and Martha (Klitzka) Matz. On July 14th, 1951, she married James “Jim” Francis Bouwens. They were married for 67 years, and Jim passed away on February 12th, 2018.

Esther bravely moved to Alaska as a young bride to meet the Bouwens family. She worked as Head Cook in Alaska and later at the Birnamwood Grade School when they moved back. For many years, both she and Jim were caretakers for the Maple View Apartments in Birnamwood. They would take time to visit the residents each time they completed their work. At St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Birnamwood, she was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, a member of the St. Paul’s Ladies Aid, where she was known for her “famous barbeques” that she prepared for many church events. She loved to quilt, knit, garden, and especially her African Violets, which she shared with family and friends. She also enjoyed going to the Darwin E. Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center in Wittenberg for pool exercise in the early mornings.

Jim and Esther enjoyed their many return moves and trips to Alaska and their Sunday afternoon car trips.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jo Ann Olson of Birnamwood and Janet (Gary) Heinecke of Sheboygan Falls; Five Grandchildren, Richard (Megan) Olson, Jr. of Birnamwood, Crystal (Jamey) Koles of Green Bay, Tina (Robby) Hass of Malone, Scott (April) Heinecke of Glenbulah and Brooke (special friend Drew Brunner) Heinecke of Sheboygan; Great-Grandchildren, Marcianna and Abigail Olson, Carter and Morgan Koles, Tina Lynn Heinecke, Mayleigh Heinecke, and Marjianna Brunner; Brothers Carl Matz Jr. of Green Bay, Harvey (Charlotte) Matz of Wittenberg and Chet Matz of Eland and sisters-in-law, Marge Bouwens and Elsie Matz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; sister, Marie Ross; brother Eugene Matz; Son-in-law, Richard Olson, Sr.; Parents Carl and Martha Matz and sisters-in-law, Sharon and Ella Matz.

The funeral service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will preside. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Jerry E. Gunderson

Jerry Ellen Gunderson, 95, died April 10, 2022, at her home in Wausau, in Hospice care.

She was born December 29,1926 to Evie and Gus Ruether, in Columbia, Missouri. Jerry was a big sister to two brothers, Bob and Mike. The family settled in the tiny town of Glasgow, MO, on the banks of the muddy Missouri River.

Jerry attended and graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. While there, Jerry met and married Robert Whitacre Gunderson. After graduation the two moved to Wausau, WI, where Bob began his long career at Wausau Insurance.

Jerry knew she wanted to be a mom from an early age…and wow, was she good at it! The couple raised three girls: Karen (Dennis, Broomfield, CO), Krissten (Nanda, Minneapolis, MN) and Kimberly (Bend, OR). Jerry devoted endless hours to sewing, knitting and supporting the activities of her girls—well into their adulthood. Grammie loved spending time with her 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Jon, Tess, Emma, Aaron and Cameron and 5 great-grandchildren: Lauren, Morgan, Indira, Simone and Zahra. Each of her grandchildren has received one of Grammie’s beautifully knitted sweaters.

Jerry was a seriously good friend to many. She was a beloved member of a sewing and knitting club for more than 50 years, as well as another group of fun-loving friends who held an annual “Cookie Party”, making 12 dozen holiday cookies to exchange.

Jerry loved costume parties through the years. She created so many incredible costumes for Bob, their daughters and herself.

A few years after Bob died, Jerry started taking ballroom dance lessons. She was very lucky to meet Ray Kraemer, who would become her dance partner and good friend for 20+ years.

Then, when Jerry was 78, she was set up on a blind date! Happily, she was able to find love again with this wonderful man for the next 13 years.

Throughout her long life, Jerry was a dedicated volunteer in her community. Organizations dear to her heart were: League of Women Voters, the UU Church, Meals On Wheels and the YWCA. Jerry was integral in starting curbside recycling pick-ups in Wausau. She believed in and supported efforts to further peace and social justice. Jerry appreciated the diversity of the world and was always an accepting and welcoming individual.

What a FABULOUS Woman!

We will miss you dearly, Jerry.

A Celebration of Life for Jerry will be held June 11th, at 2:00, in the atrium of the Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant St., Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Neighbors’ Place, Hospice, Habitat For Humanity or any charity of your choice.