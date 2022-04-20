Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Ethan Oelke and Jesse Osness combined on a four-hit shutout as Wausau West defeated Marshfield 5-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at Jack Hackman Field.

Nathan Woehlert had an RBI double and scored on a sacrifice fly to Oelke to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

West added two more runs in the fifth. Bryce Heil ripped an RBI triple and scored on a sac fly by Dylan Dobratz to push the lead to 4-0.

Woehlert added another RBI double in the seventh to finish the scoring.

Cody Donahue had two of Marshfield’s four hits.

Braxton Kurth took the loss for the Tigers (0-5, 0-3 WVC), allowing four runs, three earned, in six innings. He finished with six strikeouts and walked only one.

Woehlert finished 3-for-4, and Ethan Graham, Braden Kapitz and Osness each had two hits for the Warriors, who posted their first win of the season (1-4, 1-0 WVC).

The two teams will play again Thursday at Wausau West at 4:30 p.m.

Warriors 5, Tigers 0

Wausau West 020 020 1 – 5 10 0

Marshfield 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

WP: Ethan Oelke. LP: Braxton Kurth.

SO: Oelke (5 1/3 inn.) 8, Jesse Osness (1 2/3 inn.) 3; Kurth (6 inn.) 6, Ryan Lindemann (1 inn.) 0. BB: Oelke 2, Osness 1; Kurth 1, Lindemann 1.

Top hitters: WW, Ethan Graham 2×4; Osness 2×4, 2 runs; Bryce Heil 3B, RBI; Nathan Woehlert 3×4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI; Braden Kapitz 2×3. M, Cody Donahue 2×2.

Records: Wausau West 1-4, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 0-5, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.