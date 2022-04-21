The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently donated $750 to Middle Grounds for chairs and repairs to an ice and espresso machine, the foundation announced this week.

“Since Middle Grounds is running 100 percent on donations and volunteers, we are happy to give back to them to ensure they continue to prosper,” said Tracy Engman, AVP/cash management specialist for AbbyBank. “They are a very important and safe place for our community teens to spend time. We are lucky to have them in the Wausau area.”

Since 1986, the foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau, Weston and neighboring area organizations totaling roughly $1.2 million.