Fire crews were called Thursday evening to a blaze at a home in Weston, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. on Rodney Street, where flames were seen coming from the roof of the home. All occupants appear to have escaped safely.

There’s no word yet on what caused the blaze. As of 6:20 p.m. crews remained on scene.

This is a developing story.